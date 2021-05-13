REDW Wealth LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Chubb makes up approximately 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

