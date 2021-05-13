REDW Wealth LLC Takes $795,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $191.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,060. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

