reflect.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $30,774.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,455,604 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

