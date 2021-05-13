Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

RM opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

