Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,827 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

