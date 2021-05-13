renBTC Price Hits $50,280.08 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. renBTC has a market cap of $588.55 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50,280.08 or 1.00476319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,706 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.