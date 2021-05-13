Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

