Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 979,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

