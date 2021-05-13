Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Pacific Land Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.97. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TPL stock opened at $1,688.83 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,033.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

