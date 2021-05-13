Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baylin Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter.

BYL stock opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$54.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

