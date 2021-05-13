Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

