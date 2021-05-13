ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.18. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.