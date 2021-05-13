Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Announces Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

