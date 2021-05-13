Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

