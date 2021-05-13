Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

