Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Renalytix AI plc has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Renalytix AI Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.