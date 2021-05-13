Retirement Group LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

