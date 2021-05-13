Retirement Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

