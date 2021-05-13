Retirement Group LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $380.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

