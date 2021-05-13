Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NYSE RVLV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

