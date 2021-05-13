Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 508.50 Average PT from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 563.20 ($7.36) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.68. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.19. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 489.16 ($6.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

