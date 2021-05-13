RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $410.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.43.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -204.02 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.42 and a 200 day moving average of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

