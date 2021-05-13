RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.18 and traded as high as C$20.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 1,153,597 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.86.

The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.18.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

