Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $60.86 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

