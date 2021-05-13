RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

