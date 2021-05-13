Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.43. 10,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.