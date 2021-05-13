Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 52,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 731,814 shares.The stock last traded at $62.04 and had previously closed at $65.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.