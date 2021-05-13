Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,917 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $88,702.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,800 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $159,192.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36.

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.