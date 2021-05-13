Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.