Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 10,239 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $228.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

