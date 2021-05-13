Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 195,700 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,604,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,677,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.