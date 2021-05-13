Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 9,644 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

RSG stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

