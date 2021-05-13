Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00.

TSE:STN opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.16.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

