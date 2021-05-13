Robert W. Baird Boosts Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $18.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.