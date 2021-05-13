Robert W. Baird Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,264,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.