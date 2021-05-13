Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -306.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,121 shares of company stock valued at $25,568,549 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

