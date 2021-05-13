Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $75.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $3,526,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $5,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $5,289,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

