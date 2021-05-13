Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Sells $391,800.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $405.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

