Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $308.03 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

