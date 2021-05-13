Roth Capital Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $34.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $494.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

