Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

ROXG stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$805.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

