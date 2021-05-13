Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$7.20.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

