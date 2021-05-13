Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$36.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.39. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$13.89 and a 1-year high of C$33.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.