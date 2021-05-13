Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DREUF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

