Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

ITPOF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 14,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

