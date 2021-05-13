Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.78 and a twelve month high of C$19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

