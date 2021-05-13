Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

