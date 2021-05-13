Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON RUA opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Rua Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.87. The company has a market cap of £30.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71.

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

