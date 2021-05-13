Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH opened at $23.13 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.