Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post $67.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.93 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $276.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several research firms have commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 1,872,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

